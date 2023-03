UAE vs PNG ICC Cricket World Cup Playoff Qualifiers Match 2: Dream 11 Tips, Probable XI, Captain And Vice-Captain

My Dream11 Team UAE vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction UAE vs PNG 2023: Best players list of UAE vs PNG, United Arab Emirates Dream11 Team Player List, Papua New Guinea Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between UAE vs PNG will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: 28th March, Monday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

UAE vs PNG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind

Batsmen: Waseem Muhammad (vc), Sese Bau, Asif Khan, Tony Ura

All-rounder: Asad Vala (c), Aryan Lakra, Rohan Mustafa, Norman Vanua

Bowler: Chad Soper, Zahoor Khan

UAE Probable XI: Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ashwanth Chidambaram (wk), Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Siddique, and Zahoor Khan.

PNG Probable XI: Kiplin Doriga (wk), Hiri Hiri, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Gaudi Toka, Kabua Morea, and John Kariko.

