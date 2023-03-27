Advertisement

UAE vs PNG Match 2 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XIs

UAE vs PNG Match 2 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023: Live Streaming: UAE will take on Papua New Guinea in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023.

Updated: March 27, 2023 9:30 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
Windhoek: United Arab Emirates will take on Papua New Guinea in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023. The first game of the tournament saw the USA pick a brilliant 80-run win over Namibia. Having posted 231-9 in 50 overs, courtesy of 53 by Gajendra Singh and 43 by Nosthush Kenjige, USA bowled out Nambia for 151 thus picking up a big win. Ali Khan and Nisarg Patel were the stars with the ball as they picked three wickets each.

Meanwhile, PNG and UAE last met in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 where PNG suffered a defeat by six wickets.

UAE vs PNG Match 2 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023 Date And Venue

UAE vs PNG Match 2 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023 will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. The match will get underway at 1:00 PM IST

UAE vs PNG Match 2 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023 TV Channels And Live Streaming

UAE vs PNG 1st Match 2 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023 can be watched Fancode App.

UAE vs PNG Match 2 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023 Probable playing XIs:

UAE Probable XI: Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ashwanth Chidambaram (wk), Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Siddique, and Zahoor Khan.

PNG Probable XI: Kiplin Doriga (wk), Hiri Hiri, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Gaudi Toka, Kabua Morea, and John Kariko.

