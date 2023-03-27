UAE vs PNG Match 2 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XIs

United Arab Emirates will take on Papua New Guinea in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023. The first game of the tournament saw the USA pick a brilliant 80-run win over Namibia. Having posted 231-9 in 50 overs, courtesy of 53 by Gajendra Singh and 43 by Nosthush Kenjige, USA bowled out Nambia for 151 thus picking up a big win. Ali Khan and Nisarg Patel were the stars with the ball as they picked three wickets each.