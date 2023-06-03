UAE Vs West Indies 1st ODI - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & All You Need To Know

UAE will host West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium for the first ODI match of the three-match series on June 4, Sunday. Here are the complete Live Streaming details

New Delhi: Muhammad Waseem-led UAE will host Shai Hope's West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium for the first ODI match of the three-match series on June 4, Sunday. This series will serve as the perfect practice for the ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier in which both teams will be competing later this month.

The two-time World Champions might not be in the best of touch in this format lately but have dominated UAE every time in their head-to-head clashes. Windies have only won one of the last five ODIs and will attempt to get in good touch prior to the Qualifiers. On the other hand, this will be a huge opportunity for UAE to pull off an upset and prove their potential.

UAE vs West Indies 1st ODI Date And Venue UAE vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on June 4. The match will start at 4:30 PM Local and 6:00 PM IST.

Where to watch UAE vs West Indies 1st ODI on TV Channels and Live Streaming UAE vs West Indies 1st ODI can be watched on Fancode. Star Sports Network will broadcast the UAE vs WI 1st ODI in India.

UAE vs West Indies Head to Head UAE and West Indies have competed against each on two different occasions and Windies came out on top dominantly both times.

Sharjah Weather On 4th June The weather is expected to be clear and sunny with precipitation being less than 10 percent. Humidity will be around 50 percent and can play a factor.

UAE vs WI Squads UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Ethan D'Souza, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aayan Afzal Khan, Asif Khan, Matiullah Khan, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Fahad Nawaz, Rameez Shahzad, Junaid Siddique, Lovepreet Singh, Aryansh Sharma, Sanchit Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Ansh Tandon.