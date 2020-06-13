UCC vs PCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction United CC vs Prague CC Kings, Finnish Premier Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s UCC vs PCC at Kerava National Cricket Ground: Cricket returns in Czech Republic after the coronavirus pandemic brought the game to a screeching halt globally. The ECB Czech Super Series T10 League has a unique format. 16 teams are participating and have been split into four groups of four teams each. Each team in each group will play three round-robin matches. An eliminator playoff will be held between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. The winner of this will lock horns with the topper in the group final.

The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each. The matches will be broadcast live in Czech Republic and globally as well.

Toss: The toss between United CC vs Prague CC Kings will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

UCC vs PCC My Dream11 Team

Arun Ashokan (captain), Pramod Bagauly (vice-captain), Hilal Ahmad, Abhimanyu Singh, Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Sudhir Gladson, Umesh Kanyal, Prakash Sadasivan, Sameera Maduranga, Arpan Shukla, Mustafa Nawab

UCC vs PCC Squads

United CC: Abhimanyu Singh, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Shasvat Raizada, Vamsi Elugula, Meet Parikh, Umesh Kanyal, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Rhuturaj Magare, Kunal Deshmukh, Neel Patel, Arpan Shukla, Amit Pangarkar, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Abhishek Deshpande, Chaitanya Parchure

Prague CC Kings: Hilal Ahmad, Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Roy Dias, Sudhir Gladson, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Prakash Sadasivan, Martin Glew, Manish Sahijwani, Suditha Udugala, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Sameera Maduranga, Nishanth Valluru, Ramesh Krishnan Guruswamy

