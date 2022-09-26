England: England would host Germany in their final group game of Nation Leagues in hope of ending their 5 matches winless stint alongside a long stretch without a goal in open play. Both sides are currently on the bottom of League A Group 3 with Hungary sitting at top.

There’s nothing for England in this match unlike Germany who can secure the second position in group by replacing Italy. However, this would depend on Italy losing their match with Hungary in their match.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League: England Vs Germany in India.

What date will UEFA Nations League: England Vs Germany be played?

UEFA Nations League: England Vs Germany will take place on September 27, Tuesday.

Where will UEFA Nations League: England Vs Germany be played?

UEFA Nations League: England Vs Germany will be played at Wembley Stadium, England.

What time will UEFA Nations League: England Vs Germany begin?

UEFA Nations League: England Vs Germany will begin at 12:15 AM IST.

Where will UEFA Nations League: England Vs Germany be broadcasted?

UEFA Nations League: England Vs Germany will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the UEFA Nations League: England Vs Germany live streaming?

UEFA Nations League: England Vs Germany is available to be streamed live on Sony Liv.

Possible XI

Possible England XI: Ramsdale; Stones, Tomori, Maguire; Alexander-Arnold, Shaw, Bellingham, Rice; Mount, Saka, Kane.

Possible Germany XI: Ter Stegen; Hofmann, Kehrer, Sule, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Sane, Muller; Werner.