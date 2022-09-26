Hungary: Hungary would host Italy in Puskas Arena Park as both sides play their last match of League A Group 3. Both Team are currently on the top position with Hungary sitting on top and Italy being on the second place.

Italy needs to win this match in order to save their second position in the tally. If Germany manages to get a win over struggling England side at the Wembley Stadium, they can most likely swap places with Italy in the League A Group 3.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League: Hungary Vs Italy in India.

What date will UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy be played?

UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy will take place on September 27, Tuesday.

Where will UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy be played?

UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy will be played at Puskas Arena Park, Hungary.

What time will UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy begin?

UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy will begin at 12:15 AM IST.

Where will UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy be broadcasted?

UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy live streaming?

UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy is available to be streamed live on Sony Liv.

Possible XI

Possible Hungary XI: Gulacsi, Lang, Orban, At. Szalai; Fiola, Schafer, Gazdag, Kerkez; A. Nagy, Szoboszlai; Ad. Szalai

Possible Italy XI: Donnarumma, Toloi, Bonucci, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Frattesi, Dimarco; Raspadori, Immobile