<strong>Hungary: </strong>Hungary would host Italy in Puskas Arena Park as both sides play their last match of League A Group 3. Both Team are currently on the top position with Hungary sitting on top and Italy being on the second place. <p></p> <p></p>Italy needs to win this match in order to save their second position in the tally. If Germany manages to get a win over struggling England side at the Wembley Stadium, they can most likely swap places with Italy in the League A Group 3. <p></p> <p></p>Here are all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League: Hungary Vs Italy in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What date will UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy be played?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy will take place on September 27, Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where will UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy be played?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy will be played at Puskas Arena Park, Hungary. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What time will UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy begin?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy will begin at 12:15 AM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where will UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy be broadcasted?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy will be televised on Sony Sports Network. <p></p> <p></p><strong>How do I watch the UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy live streaming?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs Italy is available to be streamed live on Sony Liv. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Possible XI</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Possible Hungary XI: </strong>Gulacsi, Lang, Orban, At. Szalai; Fiola, Schafer, Gazdag, Kerkez; A. Nagy, Szoboszlai; Ad. Szalai <p></p> <p></p><strong>Possible Italy XI: </strong>Donnarumma, Toloi, Bonucci, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Frattesi, Dimarco; Raspadori, Immobile <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;