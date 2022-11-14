New Jersey: The Mix Martial Arts world mourns the loss of a legend of the game Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson. The former UFC Light Heavyweight title challenger was 38 years old and was dealing with some undisclosed illness for quite some time. The news was shocking and had everyone stunned.

Anthony Johnson had a pro record of 23-6 and 17 of them came from KO or TKO. He fought 19 fights inside the UFC octagon and won 13 of them. The veteran had exchanged hits with the likes of Daniel Cormier, Vitor Belfort, Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader, Alexander Gustafsson, etc.

He fought Daniel Cormier twice for the Light Heavyweight Title but failed and lost both 0f them. He announced his retirement following the second loss against Daniel Cormier in 2017. However, he stepped out of retirement and fought in Bellator in 2021.

During an episode on Brendan Schaub’s show, Anthony Johnson revealed that it was his former opponent Daniel Cormier that inspired him to get back in the octagon during his series of fights with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic. He got back in the octagon and secured a victory over Jose Augusto in Bellator.

Rumble was supposed to fight for the Bellator Light Heavyweight Belt against Vadim Nemkov as a part of the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix but was forced to be ruled out of the title contest due to an undisclosed illness.

Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson was indeed a legend of the game and his loss is too much for the world of MMA. The whole MMA community depicted their sadness for the loss of one of its biggest icons.