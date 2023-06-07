New Delhi: India are playing Australia for the World Test Championship title at the Oval. India won the toss and opted to bowl. Siraj provided India an early breakthrough as Usman Khawaja was caught behind for a duck. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne were tested by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj as the pair bowled probing lines. The pair, however, stood firm and didn't give their wickets away.

Runs started coming thick and fast for India after the introduction of Umesh Yadav. The pacer was all over the wicket and leaked easy runs. Umesh was so poor in his execution that David Warner smashed him for four boundaries in the over. Meanwhile, fans were not happy that India opted to go in with Umesh Yadav and dropped someone of the calibre of R Ashwin.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl. India had to take a call of going in with three pacers and two spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja, or drop one and play an extra seamer. The wicket looks a good one to bat with not much movement on offer. The sun is out as well and it looks like a great batting deck. Dropping R Ashwin could be a costly move on this pitch given how it has played so far.