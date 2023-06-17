Umpiring At Home Got Umpire Nitin Menon ready For Ashes

Indian umpire Nitin Menon is the only Indian in the ICC's elite panel of umpires who is officiating in the historic Ashes Test series between England and Australia later this year.

Menon was added to ICC's elite panel of umpires in June 2020, he replaced England's Nigel Llong. He was the only Indian umpire to achieve the status after Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi.

In an exclusive interview to PTI ahead of the Ashes, Menon said it was a blessing in disguise that he got to do so many games over the past three years.

"It has been a amazing experience working in Indian sub-continent in the first two years, doing Test matches and then getting to officiate in T20 World Cups in Australia and Dubai. I am working with best match officials and players has added to my umpiring experience. I have learnt a lot about my own character, how I behave under pressure, so lots of positives", he said.

He further revealed that officiating in international games much easier after having done most of his games in the home.

"When India play in India there is a lot of hype, lot of big stars in the Indian team they always try to create pressure on you, they always try to get those 50-50 decisions in favour of them but if we are in control of ourselves under pressure, then we don't focus on what they are trying to do.It just shows that I am strong enough to handle any situation rather than getting working up by the pressure created by players. That has given me a lot of self confidence"