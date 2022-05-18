Mumbai: Umran Malik has been making headlines for the right reasons. It is his pace that is doing the talking. Against Mumbai on Tuesday at the Wankhede stadium, he picked up three crucial wickets. But what stole the show on Tuesday was his chainsaw celebration, which used to be a signature move of Dale Steyn. Following the win, Malik in a conversation with Bhuvneshwar Kumar admitted being inspired by Steyn’s wicket celebration.

“Dale sir stands as the umpire in the nets when I am bowling. When I take a wicket, he does this (celebration). One day I also did that and it has become a habit since,” Malik told Bhuvneshwar during a chat posted on the Indian Premier League website after SRH’ three-run victory that kept their slender playoff hopes alive.