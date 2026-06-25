Unbeaten England book Semi-Final spot, become first team into Women’s T20 World Cup final four

England continued their great form at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 with another all-round performance to strengthen their position as one of the favourites for the title. The hosts were tested by an unbeaten West Indies side but responded brilliantly with both bat and ball to maintain their perfect record in the tournament.

The victory was England’s fourth in a row and ensured they became the first team to secure a place in the semi-finals.

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Wyatt-Hodge leads England’s strong batting effort

After being asked to bat first, England suffered an early setback when Chinelle Henry removed Amy Jones in the opening over. However, the hosts quickly recovered and put the West Indies bowlers under pressure.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge once again led from the front with a superb innings of 65 from 42 balls. The experienced opener struck eight boundaries and kept the scoreboard moving throughout her stay at the crease.

She found good support from England’s middle order. Alice Capsey contributed a valuable 28, while Heather Knight played a crucial hand of 43 off just 26 deliveries.

Knight was given a lifeline on 14 when Hayley Matthews put down a chance, and the former England captain made the West Indies pay for that mistake.

England reached 86 runs in the first 10 overs before accelerating in the second half of the innings. Even though the West Indies managed to remove Wyatt-Hodge and power-hitters Freya Kemp and Danielle Gibson, England’s lower order finished strongly.

The hosts scored 24 runs in the final two overs to post an imposing total of 186/7.

For the West Indies, off-spinner Ashmini Munisar was the standout bowler with figures of 2/42, while Aaliyah Alleyne was the only bowler not to pick up a wicket.

England strike early in chase

Chasing 187, the West Indies needed a strong start from their experienced top order. However, England’s bowlers quickly put them under pressure.

Hayley Matthews was dismissed in the fourth over after Linsey Smith successfully overturned an on-field not-out decision through DRS.

Deandra Dottin briefly gave the visitors hope by attacking Charlie Dean with two boundaries and a six. But Dean responded immediately, forcing Dottin into a mistimed shot that was safely caught at long-on.

The situation worsened for the West Indies when Shemaine Campbelle, fresh from her match-winning knock against New Zealand, was bowled by Sophie Ecclestone for 20.

At 64/3, the chase began slipping away from the Caribbean side.

West Indies unable to keep up

Jahzara Claxton and Chinelle Henry attempted to rebuild the innings and added 63 runs for the fifth wicket. While the partnership helped stabilise the chase, it came at a slow pace and left the West Indies needing far too much in the closing overs.

England’s bowlers maintained tight control and never allowed the required run rate to come down.

As a result, the West Indies finished on 148/5, falling 38 runs short of the target.

The win takes England to the top of Group B with eight points and confirms their place in the last four of the tournament.

West Indies, who had also entered the contest unbeaten, remain firmly in contention for a semi-final spot. However, they will now need a victory in their final group-stage match against Ireland to keep qualification in their own hands.

For England, meanwhile, another dominant display has sent a strong message to the rest of the teams as the knockout stage approaches.