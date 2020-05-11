While cricketers across the world continue to be apprehensive on whether the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup should be held this year in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the governing body is still planning for the showpiece event.

There were reports that ICC and Cricket Australia were to meet last week but it hasn’t taken place.

“There has been no meeting (in the last week) and there is no update. Contingency planning continues,” an unnamed ICC official was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Australia star David Warner has already thinks it looks unlikely that the tournament will go ahead. “The ICC World Cup will not go ahead here by the looks of it. It will be difficult to get everyone (16 teams) together,” he said during an Instagram chat with Rohit Sharma.

Another Australia batsman Chris Lynn is against holding the event saying it will turn out to be a logistical nightmare.

“My personal opinion is no. Obviously we’re praying for it to go ahead but we’ve just got to play what’s in front of us. Having teams come from all over the world is going to be a logistical nightmare,” Lynn told Fox Sports.

There are murmurs that the event could go ahead behind closed doors but the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Imam-ul-Haq think that the world cup will lose its charm in the absence of fans.

Even if fans are allowed, would they still consider entering stadiums in thousands considering the current situation?

“With the conditioning that everyone is going through at the moment, would the fans want to gather in a stadium at this stage? Or would the tickets of only one out of 10 seats be made available to keep a semblance of social distancing norms in place?” a BCCI official asked.