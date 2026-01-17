U19 WC 2026: Vihaan Malhotra’s epic performance helps Team India dominate Bangladesh

Star player Vihaan Malhotra's epic performance helps Team India dominate Bangladesh in the Under19 World Cup 2026.

Following half-centuries from Vaibhav Suryavanshi (72) and Abhigyan Kundu (80), India defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method in the Under-19 World Cup. This is India’s second consecutive win in the Under-19 World Cup.

The Indian team, batting first in a rain-affected match, was all out for 238 in 48.4 overs. In reply, Bangladesh were 90 for 2 in 17.2 overs when rain stopped play, setting Bangladesh a revised target of 165 runs in 29 overs. Bangladesh were all out for 146 in 28.3 overs. Vihaan Malhotra took four wickets for 14 runs in four overs. Vihaan Malhotra was named Player of the Match. With this second consecutive win, India consolidated its top spot in Group A.

Toss delayed due to rain

The toss at Queens Sports Club was delayed due to rain. The toss went in Bangladesh’s favor, and India, electing to bat, lost two wickets at 12. From there, Vihaan Malhotra tried to revive the innings with a 41-run partnership for the third wicket with Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 72 runs

Vihaan returned to the pavilion after scoring 7 runs off 24 balls. Suryavanshi then shared a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Abhigyan Kundu, taking the team to 115. Vaibhav was dismissed for 72 runs off 67 balls, including 3 sixes and 6 fours. Kundu then took charge, adding 54 runs for the sixth wicket with Kanishk Chauhan.

Abhigyan Kundu scored 80 runs

The Indian team had reached 192 for 6 after 39 overs of play when rain intervened again. When the match resumed, one over was cut short. However, India were bowled out in 48.4 overs. Kundu scored 80 runs in 112 balls with 3 sixes and 4 fours, while Kanishk Chauhan added 28 runs. For Bangladesh, Al Fahad took 5 wickets for 38 runs in 9.2 overs, while Iqbal Hossain and Azizul Hamim Tamim took 2 wickets each. Sheikh Paveez Jibon also took one wicket.

Azizul Hamim Tamim scored a half-century for Bangladesh

Chasing the target, Bangladesh suffered a setback when Jawad Abrar (5) departed on the fourth ball. From there, Rifat Baig steadied the team, forging a 56-run partnership with captain Azizul Hamid Tamim. Bangladesh had scored 90 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 17.2 overs when rain interrupted play once again. When the match resumed, Bangladesh were set a revised target of 165 runs in 29 overs based on the Duckworth-Lewis method. In response, the Bangladeshi team was all out for 146 runs in 28.3 overs.

TRENDING NOW

Tamim scored 51 runs in 72 balls with 1 six and 4 fours, but could not lead his team to victory. For India, Vihaan Malhotra took 4 wickets for 14 runs in 4 overs, while Khilan Patel took 2 wickets. In addition, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, and Kanishk Chauhan took 1 wicket each. The Indian team also performed brilliantly in fielding. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra took excellent catches on the boundary line.