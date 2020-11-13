‘Under Pressure You Could Count on Him’: Devdutt Padikkal Names Gautam Gambhir His Cricket Idol

Royal Challengers Bangalore opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal named Gautam Gambhir as one his cricketing idols. Padikkal, who impressed everyone with his consistent show in IPL 2020 said Gambhir delivered whenever his team would require it the most.

Padikkal was one of the prime reasons behind RCB’s qualification into playoffs in the recently concluded season. The southpaw outshined his experienced opening partner Aaron Finch and scored 473 runs in 15 matches. He was the leading run-scorer for RCB in 2020 season. The 20-year-old impressed every former cricketers and critics with his technique and consistent scoring rate. RCB’s senior duo Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers also talked highly of the Indian youngsters.

RCB were ousted from the tournament after suffering defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. The Bangalore based franchise has never won an IPL title since the inception of the tournament.

The RCB opener was also awarded the IPL 2020 Emerging Player of the Year. Padikkal talked about his performance in the recently concluded IPL and claims he has confidence that he could make an impact in the game.

“Did I surprise myself? In terms of my personal performance, I knew I had runs behind me and I could make an impact,” Padikkal told India Today.

The southpaw further talked about Gambhir, who he called one of his cricket idols and heaped huge praise on the former Indian opener.

“I used to enjoy his (Gambhir) batting and really liked the fact that he would deliver whenever his team would require it the most. Whenever the team was under pressure you could count on him. He is one of my cricket idols,” says Padikkal on Gambhir.

Gambhir represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20s. The southpaw was the unsung hero of India’s twin World Cup glories in 2007 (T20I) and 2011 (ODI). He also led Kolkata Knight Riders to double IPL titles under his captaincy in 2012 and 2014. The veteran opener announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on December 4. 2018.