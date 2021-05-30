Unfair to Say Team India is Only Reliant on Virat Kohli: Axar Patel

Axar Patel claims that the Indian team is not completely dependant on skipper Virat Kohli as other players have performed exceedingly well during his absence in the recent past. Axar made his Test debut for India against England this year where he scalped 27 in just 3 Tests.

The left-arm off-spinner made full use of the chances he get in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja who had a fracture on his thumb during the series.

Axar said that in the earlier times the Indian team used to rely on one batter to win the game but the current team have a bunch of match-winners apart from skipper Kohli.

“It was rather common in earlier times (relying on one batsman). But in this Indian team, you have Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant. I think it’s unfair to say that the team is only reliant on Kohli,” Axar told IndiaTV.

Team India registered a historic win over Australia earlier this year despite Kohli leaving the series after the first match where the Asian giants suffered a massive defeat. Several Indian players emerged heroes in the last three Tests as the visitors retained Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Axar talked about the series win against Australia and England as he listed out the players who came up big in the red-ball cricket during the victories.

“In the series against Australia, the team won without the presence of Kohli. In the home series against England, whenever Kohli was dismissed early, we saw other batsmen like Pant, Washington Sundar and Rohit Sharma stepping up. Now, even spinners and the lower-order players in our team can bat really well. We saw this in Australia when Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar forged a brilliant partnership (in Brisbane),” the left-arm spinner further said.

Axar is part of India’s squad for the World Test Championship Final against England which will be played on June 18 in Southampton.