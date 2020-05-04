Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal felt ‘unfortunate’ that Mahmadullah, who was kept at a base price of Rs 75 lakh, went unsold as no franchise picked him during the Indian Premier League auctions. Tamim also cited his form in the last few years and said Mahmadullah has been in good form.

“I think you (Mahmudullah) deserve to be called up for the IPL,” Tamim was quoted saying during an Instagram Live session with Mahmudullah.

“I always feel it. Especially the way you have been batting in T20 cricket for the last 3-4 years I think it’s unfortunate that you haven’t been called up for the IPL yet,” Tamim added.

Mahmadullah is also a good bowler who has picked up 102 wickets in T20Is at an economy of 7.09. He is also third in the list of highest run-scorers in the history of the BPL, having amassed 1,820 runs with nine fifties at an average of 26.76.

Despite having not played a match, Iqbal was brought onboard by the Pune Warriors franchise. Iqbal, who is the second-highest run-getter in BPL. In his last season for Dhaka Platoons, he amassed 396 runs from 12 matches with three half-centuries.

Earlier, in an Instagram Live session with Rahim, Iqbal lauded the former for his discipline and hard work.

Tamim said, “You (Rahim) are the hardest working among us. I wonder how a man can work so much hard. I can’t do that much, I try to do as much as I need to play.