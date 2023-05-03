UP Police's Hard Hitting Tweet On Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Fight In Lucknow - Check Tweet
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants, both received heavy fines for breaking the IPL 2023 Code of Conduct.
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. Despite a thrilllling, the argument between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir became the main topic of conversation.
Even though Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's confrontation took place on Monday, it is still being talked about and analysed online. There were similar videos, memes, posts, debates, and other things. Gautam Gambhir was backed by some, while Virat Kohli was backed by others.
To promote their emergency number 112, the UP Police, who are renowned for their clever tweets, released a photo of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's verbal altercation.
"No matter is 'Virat' (big) and 'Gambhir' (serious) for us. For any emergency situation, dial 112," UP Police said Tuesday in a tweet in Hindi, clocking 1.5 million views and around 44,000 likes, they wrote text on an image.
In its release, the IPL said: "Lucknow Super Giants' Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct."
