UP Police's Hard Hitting Tweet On Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Fight In Lucknow - Check Tweet

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. Despite a thrilllling, the argument between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir became the main topic of conversation.

Even though Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's confrontation took place on Monday, it is still being talked about and analysed online. There were similar videos, memes, posts, debates, and other things. Gautam Gambhir was backed by some, while Virat Kohli was backed by others.

To promote their emergency number 112, the UP Police, who are renowned for their clever tweets, released a photo of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's verbal altercation.

"No matter is 'Virat' (big) and 'Gambhir' (serious) for us. For any emergency situation, dial 112," UP Police said Tuesday in a tweet in Hindi, clocking 1.5 million views and around 44,000 likes, they wrote text on an image.