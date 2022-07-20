Galle: Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in Galle in the 1st Test to massively boost their chances of a WTC final berth. The win has pushed them to third in the WTC points table. They have 56 points with a win percentage of 58.33. Notably, Pakistan have six more Tests to play in the WTC cycle and five of those are at home against England and New Zealand, which Pakistan are expected to win. The two games against Sri Lanka were their biggest hurdles and they have overcome one of them. If they win all their remaining game, they are confirmed

Pakistan’s win has also raised hopes of an IND vs WTC final. India has the biggest chance of quality as the other team as they have six tests remaining, out of which four are at home against Australia while two are against Bangladesh in Bangladesh. Given India’s record at home, it will be difficult for Australia to beat India, so will be for Bangladesh. If India win all games, they too will qualify for the final as Australia’s win percentage will also drop. India currently are placed fourth with a win percentage of 52.08.

Meanwhile, South Africa also have a change but they will have to beat either England or Australia in an away series which will not be easy. Thus, an India, Pakistan clash in the WTC final is well on the cards. Meanwhile, Pakistan pulled off a record chase of 344, which is a record at Galle, to win the first Test by 4 wickets.