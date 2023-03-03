Updated WTC Points Table: How Can India Qualify After Burning Loss Against Australia?

India need to beat Australia in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne slammed unbeaten 49 and 28 respectively to take Australia to a comprehensive nine-wicket win over India in the third Test at Holkar Stadium on Friday.

Day three's play began with Australia needing 76 runs to win on a minefield of a pitch. Despite losing Usman Khawaja early for a two-ball duck, Head and Labuschagne were able to make short work of the target and got the job done in 18.5 overs to make the four-game scoreline 2-1.

Meanwhile, Australia's win has ensured that the Pat Cummins-led side has qualified for the World Test Championship final. India needed a win in the third Test to secure a place in the summit clash but Australia has delayed India's march into the final, making the final Test in Ahmedabad a must-win for the team.

Australia had 66.67 percentage points ahead of the match, with India following at 64.06 percentage points. The recent triumph has spiked Australia's percentage points to 68.52. India still hold the no. 2 spot but with 60.29 percentage points.

If India win the fourth Test, they go through the final. In case they lose and Sri Lanka beat New Zealand 2-0, then the chances of India's qualification will diminish as Sri Lanka will make it to the final.

(With Inputs From IANS)