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UPT20 League 2026 to be hosted in Lucknow and Kanpur for first time, says Chairman Sanjay Kapoor

The 4th edition of UPT20 League 2026 will be held in Lucknow and Kanpur from August 14 to September 6. Chairman Sanjay Kapoor says hosting in two cities will expand fan reach and help young players learn from experienced stars.

Edited By : Press Trust of India |Jul 23, 2026, 12:34 PM IST

Published On Jul 23, 2026, 12:34 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 23, 2026, 12:34 PM IST

UPT20 2024

(Image credit- UP T20 League X)

Hosting the UPT20 League for the first time in two different cities is a logistical challenge but it offers a chance to reach out to more fans across the state, reckons Chairman of the league’s Governing Council Sanjay Kapoor.

The fourth edition of the 24-day UPT20 League will be played in Lucknow and Kanpur from August 14 with Kashi Rudras taking on defending champions Meerut Mavericks in the tournament opener.

“Hosting matches in multiple cities is a significant milestone for us. While it comes with logistical challenges, it also allows us to take the league closer to the people and expand its reach across the state,” said Kapoor in a statement.

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“This year, matches will be played in Lucknow and Kanpur, while the auction will be held in Agra, which means UPT20 has already connected with three important cities of Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

The opening ceremony and the first phase of the league will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The tournament will then move to Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, which will host the second half of the season, including the knockout matches and the grand finale.

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator are scheduled to be played on September 3, followed by Qualifier 2 on September 4. The final will be on September 6.

Kapoor said the UPT20 League provides a valuable opportunity for young players to share the dressing room with experienced stars.

“Cricket is not just learned through books or coaching sessions; it is learned through conversations, travel, observation, and spending time with experienced players who have performed at the highest level.

“UPT20 provides that environment, and it can play a crucial role in shaping the careers of many youngsters,” he said.

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

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