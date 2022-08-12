New Delhi: The Rishabh Pant-Urvashi Rautela controversy has taken an interesting turn after the Bollywood actress took a jibe at Pant for his Instagram story which he deleted later. For the unversed, Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela’s dating rumours were at their peak in 2018. The couple was often seen together in public places and on lunch and dinner dates. However, they broke up soon as it was later reported that both have blocked each other on WhatsApp.

However, controversy erupted when Urvashi in a recent interview revealed that Rishabh Pant waited for hours in the hotel to meet her and called her 17-18 times. However, she didn’t take Rishabh Pant’s name but instead addressed the person as RP. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rautela said, “I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi thereon, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby, and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls,” Urvashi said.

“So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai,” she added.

The comments didn’t go well with Pant who posted a Instagram story taking a dig at Rautela. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen#Jhutkibhilimithotihai.” Pant wrote. The wicketkeeper-batter, however, deleted the story soon.

However, Pant’s story didn’t go unnoticed and Rautela too posted a story in response, calling Rishabh Pant ‘Chotu Bhaiya’

“Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball”. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChotuBhaiyya#Cougarhunter #donttakeadvantageofasilentgirl #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1″.