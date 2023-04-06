Advertisement

Urvashi Rautela Gives A Fitting Reply To Fan Who Held 'Thank Got Urvashi In Not Here' Placard During Rishabh Pant's First Appearance Post Accident In DC vs GT Match

Urvashi Rautela gave a befitting reply to a fan who tried to troll her by holding a placard which read 'Thank God Urvashi Is Not Here' In Rishabh Pant's first public appearance post accident.

Updated: April 6, 2023 10:20 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela slammed the fan who carried the 'Thank Got Urvashi Is Not Here' placard during Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 game. Notably, the match grabbed the limelight as it was Rishabh Pant's first public appearance after meeting road accident in December last year that saw him suffer multiple serious injuries.

Urvashi Rautela created a lot of buzz after she revealed that Rishabh Pant waited hours in the hotel to meet her. Post Rautela's claim, Pant posted on his Instagram story and called Urvashi a liar. The two celebs then got involved in a heated indirect exchange, taking a dig at each other without taking names. Rishabh Pant then suffered a huge accident in December 2022.

Reacting to the placard, Urvashi shared a collage of image with the banner and Rishabh Pant and questioned the fan's intent.

 

