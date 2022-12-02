New Delhi: Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela has been in the news for his link-up rumours with India cricketer Rishabh Pant. Urvashi made sensational claims to a new portal and revealed that Rishabh Pant waited hours in the hotel to meet her. While she didn’t take Rishabh Pant’s name, she addressed the person as RP, which people assumed to be Rishabh Pant.

After Urvashi’s claims, Rishabh Pant hit back at her by calling her a liar. Urvashi then called Pant Chotu Bhaiya in one of her posts and said that he should focus on playing cricket. Urvashi also followed team India to Australia for the T20 World Cup where she kept on making controversial posts. She was even slammed for creating unnecessary controversy.

Urvashi has now opened up on the matter and said that she was not even aware their Rishabh Pant was also known as RP. Rautela revealed that by she was addressing her co-star Ram Pothineni as RP.

“RP is my co-actor and stands for Ram Pothineni. I was not even aware that Rishabh Pant is also known as RP,” said Rautela to Hindustan Times.

Urvashi said that the issue was unnecessarily hyped and that most of the things said were false. “People just assume stuff and write about it. And to those believing in such rumours, I’d say they need to analyse a little. If you haven’t seen anything, or just because some Youtuber or for that matter anyone is saying something, how can you simply believe it?” she asks.