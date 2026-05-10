IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • Urvil Patel joins Yashasvi Jaiswal as he becomes the player with fastest fifty in IPL

Urvil Patel joins Yashasvi Jaiswal as he becomes the player with fastest fifty in IPL

Star batter Urvil Patel becomes the player with the fastest fifty in Indian Premier League (IPL). Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 10, 2026, 06:36 PM IST

Published On May 10, 2026, 06:36 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 10, 2026, 06:36 PM IST

Urvil Patel smash fastest fifty in IPL

Urvil Patel becomes the player with fastest fifty in IPL

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026:Â The match no. 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This match is important for Chennai Super Kings as they are looking to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match No. 53 playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

Star Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player and one of the finest batters of all time, Urvil Patel, who is known for his aggressive batting performance and memorable knock. Urvil Patel created history for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 as he joined Yashasvi Jaiswal and becames the player with the fastest fifty in IPL (13 balls).

This story is in progress, with more content to come…

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes, Ryan Rickelton departs at 2

RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes, Ryan Rickelton departs at 2
Good news for Delhi Capitals ahead of clash against Punjab Kings as KL Rahul creates history, becomes…

Good news for Delhi Capitals ahead of clash against Punjab Kings as KL Rahul creates history, becomes…
Josh Inglis’ El Clasico innings against Chennai Super Kings scripts two big records in IPL 2026

Josh Inglis’ El Clasico innings against Chennai Super Kings scripts two big records in IPL 2026
Dinesh Karthik makes SURPRISING statement ahead of MI clash in IPL 2026, says…

Dinesh Karthik makes SURPRISING statement ahead of MI clash in IPL 2026, says…

Latest News

RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match no. 54 live updates and scorecard

Urvil Patel becomes the player with fastest fifty in IPL

Star Delhi Capitals player KL Rahul creates history in IPL 2026

Josh Inglis impressive knock led him and LSG to major feats

Dinesh Karthik's jaw-dropping statement ahead of MI vs RCB clash

CSK vs LSG IPL 2026: Live scorecard & updates

Editor's Pick

Good news for Delhi Capitals ahead of clash against Punjab Kings as KL Rahul creates history, becomes…

Good news for Delhi Capitals ahead of clash against Punjab Kings as KL Rahul creates history, becomes…
Josh Inglis’ El Clasico innings against Chennai Super Kings scripts two big records in IPL 2026

Josh Inglis’ El Clasico innings against Chennai Super Kings scripts two big records in IPL 2026
CSK vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants post 203, Chennai Super Kings need 204 to win

CSK vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants post 203, Chennai Super Kings need 204 to win
IPL 2026: Anil Kumble identifies Gujarat Titans’ two biggest match winners after dominant win vs RR

IPL 2026: Anil Kumble identifies Gujarat Titans’ two biggest match winners after dominant win vs RR
IPL 2026 Double Header: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK take on Rishabh Pant’s LSG, Rajat Patidar’s RCB face Suryakumar Yadav’s MI

IPL 2026 Double Header: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK take on Rishabh Pant’s LSG, Rajat Patidar’s RCB face Suryakumar Yadav’s MI
IPL 2026 Points Table: Gujarat Titans strengthen playoff hopes with huge win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur

IPL 2026 Points Table: Gujarat Titans strengthen playoff hopes with huge win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur