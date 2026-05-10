Urvil Patel joins Yashasvi Jaiswal as he becomes the player with fastest fifty in IPL

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026:Â The match no. 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This match is important for Chennai Super Kings as they are looking to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match No. 53 playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

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Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

Star Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player and one of the finest batters of all time, Urvil Patel, who is known for his aggressive batting performance and memorable knock. Urvil Patel created history for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 as he joined Yashasvi Jaiswal and becames the player with the fastest fifty in IPL (13 balls).

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