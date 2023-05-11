Advertisement

US-Based Samp Army Becomes One Of The World's Biggest Cricket Franchises

Samp Army has cemented its presence across several franchise-based cricket tournaments around the globe.

May 11, 2023

Raleigh: The cricket franchise Samp Army, which has been the biggest team in the United States of America for a few years, has gone on to become one of the top cricket franchises in the world. The Samp Army, which has witnessed international stars such as Moeen Ali and Anrich Nortje play for the team, has entered cricket competitions in the US, Europe, Africa, UAE, India and Sri Lanka.

The Samp Army takes part in as many as eleven tournaments in the US. The competitions include USA T10 League, US Open, Atlanta Open, Diversity Cup, Big Three Tournament, Houston Open, Unity Cup, Adison Cup, UDDA Cricket League, USA Masters T10 and USA Legends World Cup.

Meanwhile, the team has also cemented its presence in India and UAE by entering competitions including Indian Masters T10, Indian Dominators Cup, APL Tournament and Abu Dhabi T10.

Speaking about their dominance as a cricket franchise, Ritesh Patel, the owner of Samp Army Cricket Franchise and one of the main organisers of the US Masters T10 League said, "It's a huge honour for Samp Army to become one of the biggest cricket franchises in the world. We have always strived to have a strong presence across all continents and we are thrilled to take part in competitions across four continents. We'll only look to get bigger from here."

With a stern focus on building its global brand, the Samp Army will also be in action in the Zim Afro T10, Euro T10 and Lanka T10 this year.

About Samp Army

Samp Army is the biggest cricket franchise in the world. The US-based team, which is owned by entrepreneur Ritesh Patel, has entered competitions across USA, Europe, Africa, UAE, India and Sri Lanka.

