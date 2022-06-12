US Judge Dismisses Rape Lawsuit Against Cristiano Ronaldo

New Delhi: A U.S district judge Jennifer Dorsey has dismissed a rape lawsuit filed by a woman Kathryn Mayorga from Nevada against Cristiano Ronaldo. The case was filed in 2018 when the woman alleged that Ronaldo raped her in 2009 and paid USD 375,000 as hush money. The case was first filed in state court and was later moved to federal court in 2019.

The lawsuit stated that the woman, who was 25 at the time of the incident, went to Ronaldo’s hotel suite, where she was physically assaulted by the star player. The Portugal player, on the other hand, has denied all the allegations.

The judge dismissed the case on Friday to punish the woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, for “bad-faith conduct” and the use of confidential documents that the judge said was beyond acceptable.

“I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents was bad faith, and simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of (plaintiff Kathryn) Mayorga’s claims,” the ruling said. “Harsh sanctions are merited.”

Dorsey had hinted about ending the case earlier this year as Stovall failed to meet the procedural deadline for his demand of $25million in damages. Kathryn has been demanding $25millions on the allegation that Ronaldo had broken the confidentiality agreement by allowing European Publications to report on the issue. Notably, Germany’s Der Spiegel published a story “Cristiano Ronaldo’s Secret” which was based on “whistleblower portal Football Leaks.”

Ronaldo’s legal team does not disagree with the claims that Ronaldo met Kathryn Mayorga and the couple were involved in intimate relations. However, they have stayed firm on the fact that the meeting was consensual and was not a rape.