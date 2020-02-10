Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team United States of America vs Oman Prediction, Oman Tour of United States of America – Cricket Tips For Today’s USA vs OMN: The 2019 22 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 is the first edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, a cricket tournament which forms part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. It is currently running from August 2019 to January 2022, with all matches played as One Day Internationals (ODIs).Each set of fixtures will take part as a tri-series.

Scotland, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates were joined by the top four teams from the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament. The top three teams will then advance to the 2022 Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament, with the other four teams moving to a play-off tournament, also taking place in 2022. The first round of fixtures were played in Aberdeen, Scotland in August 2019.

TOSS – The toss between United States of America vs Oman will take place at 9:15 AM (IST).

Time: 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

My Dream11 Team

Cameron Stevenson (VC), Steven Taylor, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Akshay Homraj (WK), Ian Holland, Muhammad Nadeem, Aqib Ilyas, Khawar Ali, Aaron Jones, Saurabh Netravalkar, Bilal Khan

USA vs OMN Probable Playing XIs

United States of America: Ian Holland, Xavier Marshall, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Monank Patel, Akshay Homraj (WK), Karima Gore, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Timil Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Elmore Hutchinson/Rusty Theron

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Aqib Ilyas, Muhammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Sanuth Ebrahim, Sandeep Goud, Muhammed Naseem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Steven Taylor, Zeeshan Maqsood

Vice-captain Options: Cameron Stevenson, Aqib Ilyas

Squads

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar(w), Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Sanuth, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Naseem Khushi, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Badal Singh

United States of America: Xavier Marshall, Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj(w), Karima Gore, Elmore Hutchinson, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar(c), Rusty Theron, Timil Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Nisarg Patel

