USA vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifier, Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for CWC Qualifier Playoff 2023, At Wanderers Sports Ground, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of USA vs PNG, United States Of America Dream11 Team Player List, Papua New Guinea Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team USA vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Best players list of USA vs PNG, United States Of America Dream11 Team Player List, Papua New Guinea Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between United States Of America vs Papua New Guinea will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 1, Saturday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Sports Ground

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

USA vs PNG My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Monank Patel

Batters: Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh and Sese Bau

All-Rounders: Assad Vala(vc), Nisarg Patel, Riley Hekure and Steven Taylor(c)

Bowlers: Ali Khan, Jessy Singh and Kabua Morea

USA vs PNG Probable XI

USA: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel(WK)(C), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Steven Taylor, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali-Khan

PNG: Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga(WK), Sese Bau, Assad Vala(C), Gaudi Toka, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, John Kariko, Semo Kamea