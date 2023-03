USA vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifiers, 7th ODI : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for, CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI, At Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of USA vs UAE, USA Dream11 Team Player List, UAE Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team USA vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction USA vs UAE 2023: Best players list of USA vs UAE, USA Dream11 Team Player List, UAE Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between USA vs UAE will take place at 1:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 30, Thursday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Injury Updates of 7th ODI, CWC Qualifiers, USA vs UAE

No big Injury updates as of now.

Live Streaming of 7th ODI, CWC Qualifiers, USA vs UAE

The 7th ODI of the CWC Qualifiers between USA vs UAE can be watched of Fancode app.

USA vs UAE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: S Jahangir

Batters: G Singh, W Muhammad, S Modani

All-rounders: N Patel, N Kenjige, A Khan

Bowlers: Ali Khan, J Singh, S Netravalkar, K Meiyappan

USA vs UAE Probable XI

USA: M Patel (wk), S Jahangir, A Jones, G Singh, S Modani, S Taylor, N Patel, S Netravalkar, Ali Khan, J Singh, and J Singh.

UAE: V Aravind, W Muhammad, Asif-Khan, R Shahzad, A Lakra, A Khan, R Mustafa, Z Khan, K Meiyappan, J Siddiqui, and S Sharma.