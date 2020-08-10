USGC vs BECC Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 – Dresden Match August 10, 2:30 PM IST

USGC vs BECC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

USG Chemnitz vs Berlin Eagles Cricket Club Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s USGC vs BECC at Ostrapark: In the second match, USG Chemnitz will take the field against Berlin Eagles Cricket Club at 2:30 pm IST.

T10 cricket continues in Europe with ECS T10-Dresden latest in the list. Five teams are vying for the title including Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles.

They will feature in 24 matches across five days.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 match toss between USG Chemnitz vs Berlin Eagles Cricket Club will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden

USGC vs BECC My Dream11 Team

Karthikeyan Manga (captain), Akash Chougale (vice-captain), Karan Singh, Nouman Stanikazai, Arshad Tausef, Adith Narayanan, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Gopinath Manoharan, Arslan Khan, Sahith Reddy, Abdul Basir

USGC vs BECC Squads

USGC: Sahith Reddy, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Sibaji Roy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Gopinath Manoharan, Vishnu Srinivasan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Ravi Prakash Singh, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Saeedullah Amarkhel, Varun Sorganvi, Mohammad Rubel, Zakki Rezai, Balaji Venkatraj, Anand Vijayalakshmi, Karthikeyan Manga, Naga Pawankumar, Abdul Basir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Anathu Ajikumar

BECC: Ali Abbas, Bashar Khan, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Usman Hadi, Karan Singh, Habibullah Safi, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Arslan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Aslamkhan Zadran, Nouman Stanikzai, Naser Hamed, Karan Singh, Arshad Tausef, Chamila Bandara, Zeeshan Sahi, Mohammad Shinwari, Omkar Patil, Mudassir Bacha, Khaliq Zaman

Check Dream11 Prediction/ USGC Dream11 Team/ BECC Dream11 Team/ USG Chemnitz Dream11 Team/ Berlin Eagles Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.