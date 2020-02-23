Pacer Trent Boult on Sunday said that keeping a lid on India skipper Virat Kohli by cutting out his boundary options on Day 3 of the first Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington helped them get his wicket. Kohli fell prey to Boult’s bouncer for 19 as he nicked it to wicketkeeper BJ Watling looking to play the pull shot.

“Almost every time we miss, he hits and he hits it well and gets boundaries. From our point of view, we are just trying to dry the boundaries for him. I think using the wicket and using the short ball was a good plan and being able to control his run rate. It’s nice to draw the air out of him,” said Boult in a press conference after stumps on Day 3.

Earlier, the left-arm seamer got the wicket of Prithvi Shaw for 14 off 30 balls with a well-directed bouncer. He also picked the big wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara for a slow 11 off 81 balls when he misjudged the line of the ball and was cleaned up.

The 30-year-old had a busy day as he also smashed 38 runs off 24 balls during the hosts’ innings and helped his team put an imposing 183-run lead on India.

Highlighting the fact that they cannot be complacent about the situation, Boult added that he hoped NZ does not have to bat again.

“I hope I don’t have to bat again,” Boult said with a grin. “If I do my job we won’t be chasing too much. It’s a very good wicket (and) we know that we have to be on the ball,” said Boult. “We can’t be walking around feeling we’re well ahead of the game because there is a lot of cricket to be played.”

Brief Scores: India 144/4 (Mayank Agarwal 58; Trent Boult 3/27) & 165 trail New Zealand 348 (Kane Williamson 89; Ishant Sharma 5/68) by 39 runs on Day 3