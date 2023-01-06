‘Uska hai ki maar hi dena hai batsman ko…’: SRH’s New Signee Reveals How India Pacer Umran Malik Gets Pumped Up While Bowling

New Delhi: Young Indian pacer Umran Malik made headline for his excellent performance during the first T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday (January 3). Umran created history at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, he bowled the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler, touched the 155kmph mark on the fourth ball of the 17th over of the run chase, in which he dismissed Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

J&K batter Vivrant Sharma who also was signed for Rs 2.6 crore in the IPL 2023 mini auction and also shares the Sunrisers Hyderabad dressing room with Umran malik. He has revealed Umran gets pumped up and bowls more quickly even in the nets when people start cheering his name.

“Even on the nets, if people start cheering for him, it gives him an adrenaline rush. He will start bowling quicker,” Vivrant told the Indian Express. “Uska hai ki maar hi dena hai batsman ko aur net pe toh no-ball ka koi concept hai nahi wo 22-yard 18-yard ho jata hai aur agar 4 logo ne waah Umran waah kar diya fir aapko bhagwan hi bacha sakte hai (He just wants to go hard at the batsman and in the nets, you don’t have the concept of no-ball, 22 yards reduce to 18, and if few people start chanting his name, then only god can save you,” Vivrant said.

“Nets pe toh Umran 160 daalta hai usko face karne ka baad 135 waale haluwa lagte hai (He bowls at 160 in the nets and after facing him, it is very easy to face bowlers with the speed of 135),” he said.

The 2022 IPL turned out to be a life-changing event for the youngster. Umran finished IPL 2022 as the fourth-leading wicket-taker and dismissed a total of 22 batters in 14 matches.