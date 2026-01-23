‘Usko majboor kiya gya tha…’: Manoj Tiwary breaks silence on Virat Kohli’s early Test retirement

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary breaks silence on Virat Kohli's early test retirement. Take a look and find out his statement.

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters, Virat Kohli is known for his memorable batting performances and remarkable match-winning knocks. However, the king ended his test career on May 12, 2025.

Manoj Tiwary’s shocking statement on Virat Kohli’s test retirement

However, former Indian player and one of the greatest batters of all time. Manoj Tiwary drops a jaw-dropping statement about star player Virat Kohli’s test retirement. Manoj breaks silence and strongly believes that Virat was forcefully retired from test cricket. The reason would be the uncomfortable situation and scenarios around him. Tiwary also denied cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar’s statement as he said Kohli left Tests to play easier formats. Legendary player Virat Kohli announced before the much-awaited series against England.

However, this is not it. Manoj Tiwary also believes that Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters of all time in Test formats as he is filled with unmatchable skills and talent and the desire to play cricket.

â€œI don’t agree with him. Usko majboor kiya gya tha. Mere observation se, meri jo soch hain, he was forced. An atmosphere was created as such that he has to goobye to Test cricket. Kyunki he is not the one jo khud se bolega ki main chhor dunga. Haa, decision usne apne juban se lia hain. Lekin yeh behind the scenes ka jo story hain woh sabko pata hain yaar. Sabko pata hain kya hua hain. Toh sab kuchh jaan ne ke baad aap kaise bol sakte ho ki usne hardest format ko chhor ke easiest format ko lia sirf apne runs banane ke liye. I don’t agree with him.â€ Manoj Tiwary added.

Virat Kohli’s test career stats

However, star Indian player Virat Kohli has played 123 matches in his Test career. In which he scored 9230 runs in 210 innings at an average of 46.9. In his precious career, Kohli has smashed 31 fifties and 30 centuries with the highest score of 254*.

Virat Kohli’s great batting performance against New Zealand in the ODI series

In the recent ODI series between India and New Zealand, Virat Kohli showcased a great batting performance and played a heroic innings as in the three-match ODI series. Kohli scored 93 in the 1st game, 23 in the 2nd and 124 in the last game. However, Team India lost the series 2-1. But still, the king showcased his consistency and craze for the game.