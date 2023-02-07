Usman Khawaja Can't Stop Laughing As David Warner Mobbed By Fans In India For Selfies

Australia cricketer David Warner enjoys a massive fan following in India owing to his explosive batting, associations with multiple IPL franchises and his social media antics where he often posts videos and reels from popular Indian movies and songs. Warner recently reached India for the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to get underway on February 9 in Nagpur.

As soon as Warner reached the airport, he was mobbed by the fans who requested for selfies and Warner being a gentleman posed with great humbleness. Taking a hilarious dig at David Warner, his Australian teammate Usman Khawaja shared the video of fans mobbing Warner for photos, Khawaja wrote, "When in India. Just go with (laughter emoji). One more photo."

Warner has not been at his best in India but he will be a challenge for the Rohit Sharma-led side in the coming series, which is of great value to the Indian team as a win will take them to their second consecutive World Test Championship final. Spinners are going to be key in the series and India have a plethora of spin bowlers, who bring a lot of variety to the team. However, Usman Khawaja feels that R Ashwin will a be real challenge for the Australian team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Ashwin is a gun. He is very skillful, he is got a lot of tricky little variations, he uses the crease quite well too. If you asked me the same question when I was younger, I probably wouldn't have been able to answer a lot of things because I didn't really learn about how to face what off-spinners are doing," Khawaja was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.