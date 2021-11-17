<strong>Sydney:</strong> Usman Khawaja and Jhye Richardson both returned to the fold as Australia on Wednesday named a 15-member squad under skipper Tim Paine for the first two Tests of this summer's Ashes, beginning at the Gabba on December 8. <p></p> <p></p>Cricket Australia (CA) also announced an extended player list from which an Australia A team will be selected for a tour match against the English Lions. <p></p> <p></p>In what will be Australia's first Test series since last summer's Border-Gavaskar campaign, which they dramatically lost to India 2-1, Mitchell Marsh, who guided Australia to its maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in the UAE defeating New Zealand, hasn't found a place in the side for the first two Test matches, although he is in the list of 'Additional Australia A players'. <p></p> <p></p>Khawaja, last in the playing XI during Australia's 2019 tour of England, looks likely to vie for selection in the middle-order against Travis Head, with incumbents Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Cameron Green all look likely starters. <p></p> <p></p>CA's chairman of selectors George Bailey indicated Marcus Harris would open the batting with David Warner, retaining his spot as the incumbent. <p></p> <p></p>Australia squad: Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins (v-c), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. <p></p> <p></p>Additional Australia A players: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street.