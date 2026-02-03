Usman Tariq’s side-arm action sparks chucker debate, ICC umpire gives verdict before T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan’s new mystery spinner Usman Tariq has sparked debate over his unusual bowling action after Cameron Green's visible reaction.

Usman Tariq

Pakistan cricket has unearthed a new mystery spinner in Usman Tariq, a bowler the team has been carefully managing as a potential X-factor. Tariq was initially left out of the opening match of the T20 series against Australia, sparking speculation that Pakistan were saving their “mystery weapon” for the high-voltage clash against India on February 15 in Colombo.

However, Tariq eventually featured against Australia, and while his performance drew attention, it was his bowling action that quickly became the talking point.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Cameron Green reacts, Social Media debate erupts

Australian batter Cameron Green was visibly frustrated after being dismissed by Tariq and was even seen mimicking the spinner’s action on the field. Soon after, social media erupted with debate, with several users branding Tariq a “chucker” -a term used for bowlers suspected of throwing the ball rather than bowling it.

Critics argued that Tariq’s unusual action looked illegal, largely due to the pause and side-arm nature of his delivery stride.

ðŸš¨ Cameron Greenâ€™s reaction said it all.



Serious questions around Usman Tariqâ€™s bowling action â€” it looks illegal and needs urgent review by the ICC, particularly after his selection in Pakistanâ€™s T20 World Cup squad. @ICC @JayShah #PakvsAus #tariq #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/BcsMez1xX7 — Akanksha ðŸŽ€ (@Out_of_Stadium) January 31, 2026

Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary breaks it down

Former international and IPL umpire Anil Chaudhary, who is now known for explaining cricket laws on social media, addressed the controversy head-on. In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Chaudhary conducted a technical assessment of Tariq’s bowling action based on ICC guidelines.

“His action is slightly side-arm and looks different. He also has a brief pause before delivery,” Chaudhary explained.

“But he bowls all deliveries in the same manner, and his bowling arm does not bend or straighten beyond what is allowed under ICC regulations. According to the rules, his action is legal. In my opinion, the delivery is valid.”

Chaudhary clarified that while Tariq’s action may look unconventional, unusual does not mean illegal under ICC laws.

Strong early numbers in international cricket

The 28-year-old spinner has so far played three T20 Internationals, picking up eight wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.62. His best figures stand at 4 wickets for 18 runs, underlining his effectiveness in the shortest format.

TRENDING NOW

Against Australia, Tariq featured in the second T20I, bowling 2.4 overs, conceding just 16 runs and taking two wickets, further strengthening Pakistan’s belief in his potential.

A mystery spinner to watch going forward

With his unusual action, tight economy, and growing reputation as a mystery spinner, Usman Tariq is clearly a bowler to watch. While debates around his action may continue, expert opinion suggests that, for now, he remains well within the laws of the game.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/