OV vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Otago Volts vs Central Stags Dream11 Super Smash T20 Match 11

OV vs CS Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Otago Volts vs Central Stags Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s OV vs CS at University Oval, Dunedin: In the eleventh match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Central Stags will take on Otago Volts at the University Oval, Dunedin on Friday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 OV vs CS match will start at 07:40 AM IST – January 7. Central Stags have played four games so far, winning two and losing two. They are currently occupying the third spot in the points table. Meanwhile, their opponents, Otago have one loss to their name in the three matches they have played in. They are at the fourth spot in the points table and a win will put them ahead of the Central Stags.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Central Stags and Otago Volts will take place at 7.40 AM IST.

Time: 07:10 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

OV vs CS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Dane Cleaver

Batsmen Christian Leopard, Neil Broom, Llew Johnson, Hamish Rutherford (VC)

All-rounders George Worker (C), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell

Bowlers Blair Tickner, Mathew Bacon, Mitchell McClenaghan

OV vs CS Probable Playing XIs

Central Stags: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner.

Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (wk), Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Duffy (c), Mitchell McClenaghan

OV vs CS Squads

Central Stags: George Worker (c), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Kieran Neoma Barnett, Ajaz Patel, Will Young, Blair Tickner, Bayley Wiggins

Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (wk), Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Duffy (c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Michael Rae

