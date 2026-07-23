Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history as India ends six-match losing streak in T20Is

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Zimbabwe VS India 125/7 (20.0) 126/3 (13.2) India beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets Man of the Match: Mayank Yadav Last Wicket: Ishan Kishan (W) c Dion Myers b Blessing Muzarabani 35 (24) - 114/3 in 11.3 Over

ZIM vs IND T20I: Team India is playing their first match of the T20I series against Zimbabwe. Finally, the Indian team managed to win the first T20I game, under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, after losing the six consecutive games.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history for Team India

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased a brilliant performance in this maiden match and fired up his impressive performance after a while. Speaking about his innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 50 runs off 19 balls. In his knock, he smashed four sixes and four fours at a strike rate of 263.

After this brilliant batting performance, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also achieved a huge feat as he became a youngest player to smash fifty for the Indian team in the T20I format.

Team India registers first T20I win under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy

Well, it’s time to know about the key moments in the match. Zimbabwe got the chance to bat first, where Indian bowlers showed their magic at the beginning of the match. Star pacer Mayank Yadav dismissed Brian Bennett for the first ball of the match. After his dismissal, Ben Curran, Dion Myers and captain Sikandar Raza followed him to the dressing room on a low score.

After that, Ryan Burl and Wessly Madhevere showed their dependable knock and built a great partnership, which helped their side to put a fighting total for the Indian team. Tadiwanashe Marumani also contributed 27 runs with his bat off 20 balls. These key players helped them to score 125 on the board for the loss of seven wickets.

Every player gets a wicket in this match. Except, the debutant Ashok Sharma, who failed to showcase his brilliance in the match.

If we discuss India’s chasing ability in this match, Abhishek Sharma failed to score big in this match and was dismissed for a score of 1. On the other hand, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed his maiden century for the Indian team and scored 50 runs.

After his dismissal, Ishan Kishan produced a 35-run innings off 24 balls, including three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 145. In the end, captain Shreyas Iyer ended the match in style by scoring 28 runs off 24 balls. This was the first victory for the Indian team under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy.