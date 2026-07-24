Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates two historic world records with 18 ball Fifty in India’s easy win

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi records: India finally got back to winning ways in T20Is with a comprehensive win over Zimbabwe in the first of the three-match series in Harare. The visitors delivered a perfect team effort with the ball and the bat but it was one young batter who stole the show with a sensational knock that rewrote the record books.

Chasing a low score target of 126, India were never under the pump as the batters went after the Zimbabwe bowlers from the word go. The biggest talking point, however, was the fearless approach of teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who announced himself on the international stage with an innings to remember.

Vaibhav’s explosive knock ends lean run

After a difficult start to his international career against England, where he managed scores of 14, 13 and 15, Sooryavanshi finally showed why he is regarded as one of India’s brightest young talents.

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The 15-year-old looked confident from the first ball and punished Zimbabwe’s bowlers all around the ground. He smashed four sixes and four boundaries on his way to a breathtaking 18-ball half-century, bringing up the milestone in style before being dismissed on the very next delivery.

His fearless innings put the chase beyond Zimbabwe’s reach and helped India seal a comfortable seven-wicket victory with 40 balls remaining, giving Shreyas Iyer his first win as India’s T20I captain.

Sooryavanshi rewrites cricket history

The fifty was much more than just an entertaining innings. At 15 years and 118 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player from a Full Member nation to score a fifty in international cricket, breaking a record that had stood in the name of Sachin Tendulkar since 1989.

He also surpassed Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz to become the youngest batter from a Full Member country to score a T20I fifty.

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Sooryavanshi’s next big achievement was to become the youngest player to score a 50-plus in men’s international cricket in both Full Member and Associate nations. The previous record belonged to Nepal’s Kushal Malla, who achieved the feat at the age of 15 years and 340 days.

A 1️⃣9️⃣-ball blitz that goes straight into the history books 📖



A record breaking knock from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 🔥#TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/mlFK05CW7L — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2026

Mayank Yadav shines on comeback

Earlier in the day, fast bowler Mayank Yadav made a successful return to international cricket after a long injury layoff.

The pacer was playing his first game for India since October 2024 and made an instant impact by dismissing Brian Bennett with the first ball of the match. Although the on-field umpire turned down the appeal, India reviewed the decision and DRS confirmed the edge.

Bowling consistently above 145 kmph, Mayank troubled Zimbabwe’s batters throughout his spell. He added another wicket when Dion Myers mistimed a pull shot, finishing an encouraging comeback performance after recovering from a stress fracture.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi also kept things tight, while debutant Ashok Sharma recovered well after an expensive first over to bowl disciplined spells later in the innings.

Zimbabwe struggle after early collapse

Opting to bat first after India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss, Zimbabwe never recovered from losing a wicket off the opening delivery.

The hosts managed only 26/3 in the powerplay, and despite useful contributions from Wessly Madhevere (38), Ryan Burl (26) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (27 not out), they could only post 125/7 in their 20 overs.

India’s bowlers maintained control for most of the innings before the batters completed the chase with ease.

The convincing victory not only handed India a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series but also marked the team’s first win under new captain Shreyas Iyer after a difficult tour of England.