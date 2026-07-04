Vaibhav Sooryavanshi drops major hint on India debut ahead of England second T20I

Another day and another exciting match for the fans as the Indian team will face England in the second T20I match of the series at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Stretford. Whoever wins this match will get the advantage of the first point in the series.

A cryptic social media post has reignited hopes of Sooryavanshi’s India debut

Ahead of this important match, there is a buzz around the star Indian player, who is known for his attacking batting performance. Yes, you guessed it right, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who delivered a great performance for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Sooryavanshi’s mindset and hard work helped him to make his place in the Indian team.

However, the cricket experts and fans are still waiting for him to play for the Indian team against England in the T20I series. The wait is causing more suspense and excitement in everyone’s mind as he wasn’t got a chance to play against Ireland in the two-match T20I series.

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Meanwhile, ahead of the second T20I of the series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dropped something important on his social media, which gives a hint about his inclusion in the evening match. This hint created a buzz on social media as fans are expecting him to play the second T20I of the series against England.

Also Read: Parthiv Patel urges Gautam Gambhir to send the right message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Kapil Dev’s praise has added to the excitement around Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi posted a story on his Instagram with the caption “new chapter“. This message gives a clear hint about his place to the playing XI of the Indian team.

Well, there are many former Indian cricketers who are eager to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing for the second T20I match against England. Former Indian cricketer and legendary player, Kapil Dev praised him for his impressive batting performance.

Even though, Kapil Dev also compared Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar for his talent. “If you are talking about the talent, yes he is as good as Sachin (Tendulkar) or Virat Kohli and the talent can be seen in him for T20, (but) for the rest (of the formats), he will have to prove (himself).“

“The day he plays Test cricket, can he play five overs maiden? He is fabulous in T20s, to make such an impact at a young age, you will not find even one per cent of such people in the world,” he added.

Also Read: Kapil Dev compares Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar for his…