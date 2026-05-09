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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns huge praise for fearless approach in IPL 2026, says former MI star

Aditya Tare praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless batting style and called it 'phenomenal' to watch the RR opener attack top bowlers in IPL 2026.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 09, 2026, 04:38 PM IST

Published On May 09, 2026, 04:38 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 09, 2026, 04:38 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fearless batting

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fearless batting

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a outstanding impact for Rajasthan Royals this season with the fearless way he bats at the top of the order. The young opener has taken on bowlers from the very first ball and has played a big role in giving RR quick starts in IPL 2026.

Former Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter Aditya Tare believes Sooryavanshi’s fearless approach is the biggest reason behind his success this season.

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The teenage batter has already scored 404 runs this season and currently sits among the leading run-scorers in the tournament. He will once again be in focus when Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Aditya Tare praises Vaibhav’s fearless batting

Tare said Sooryavanshi’s natural game is built around attacking bowlers from the very beginning, even if it sometimes leads to early dismissals.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s batting approach is high-risk, especially in the powerplay. He will sometimes get out going for big shots but that’s his natural game. He doesn’t let pressure build. He attacks from the very first ball. That’s what makes him who he is.

Also Read: Former South Africa cricketer makes MASSIVE statement on Finn Allen after brutal IPL century vs DC

He scored a century against Gujarat Titans last season in Jaipur. That’s the kind of innings he needs to remember. Hopefully, he can extend those batting spells and spend more time in the middle. It is phenomenal to watch him take on the best bowlers in the league during the Powerplay,” said Tare on Star Sports.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi among IPL 2026’s top performers

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become one of Rajasthan Royals’ biggest positives in IPL 2026 with the fearless way he has taken on bowlers in the powerplay. The young opener has played attacking cricket throughout the season and has already delivered several important starts for RR.

His aggressive batting has also made him one of the most talked-about young players in the tournament this year.

Tare points out Gujarat Titans’ finishing problems

While discussing Gujarat Titans, Tare said the team still needs improvement in finishing chases despite getting strong starts from their top-order batters.

Gujarat Titans have struggled to finish games early. Their batting coach Matthew Hayden is focusing on this issue.

He is working with players like Rahul Tewatia and Washington Sundar to help them close out matches without letting them go deep. Too often, the chase gets tighter than it should.

You don’t want to waste the strong start given by the top order. So, this is an area GT need to improve. On the bowling front, they look well settled. They have quality options in the pace attack, and Rashid Khan is bowling well in the spin department,” he added.

Big test awaits RR and GT in Jaipur

Both Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will enter Saturday’s clash looking for an important win as the IPL 2026 playoff race intensifies.

Also Read: Why Prithvi Shaw not being select in Delhi Capitals squad in IPL 2026, Venugopal Rao reveals

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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