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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fails to fire again for India A against Sri Lanka, departs for…

Star player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to showcase a brilliant batting performance against Sri Lanka A in the Tri-series. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 15, 2026, 11:07 AM IST

Published On Jun 15, 2026, 11:07 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 15, 2026, 11:07 AM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fails to score big for India A

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fails to score big for India A vs Sri Lanka A

Another exciting match of the day is playing between India A and Sri Lanka A. This match is going to be exciting as both teams are looking for a win as this. However, Sahan Arachchige’s Sri Lanka A had won the toss and decided to bowl first.

India A (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur

Sri Lanka A (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Vishen Halambage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sahan Arachchige(c), Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Kugathas Mathulan, Chamika Gunasekara, Mohamed Shiraz

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departs early against Sri Lanka A

For team India A, star players Prabhsimran Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi began the innings and gave a dynamic start by playing some wonderful start, giving an impressive start touch to the Indian innings against Sri Lanka A. Both batters played some fine shots at the beginning of the game as it helped the visitors to gain momentum over the hosts for some time.

Meanwhile, star young batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, got a chance to play for Team India at a young age, after his incredible batting performance for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Sooryavanshi played some brilliant shots at the beginning, but couldn’t get the momentum to score more runs and departed for 21 runs off 14 balls. In his knock, he smashed three fours and one six at a strike rate of 150. Sooryavanshi was dismissed by skipper Sahan Arachchige and caught by Wanuja Sahan.

Early wickets put India A under pressure

After a moment, his opening partner, Prabhsimran Singh, followed him to the dressing room by getting dismissed for 11 runs off 13 balls, including two fours. Both batters, who were known for their strong start for their respective sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Team India has played two matches in the Tri-series so far, winning one game out of it. However, in both matches, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to deliver his excellence for team India. Fans are looking for a knock from his bat.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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