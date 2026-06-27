Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has no weakness? Dinesh Karthik makes huge statement

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes Sooryavanshi has repeatedly proved that he can handle every challenge placed in front of him and feels the youngster possesses qualities that make him stand out from the crowd.

Sooryavanshi is in the Indian squad for the ongoing T20I series in Ireland and is likely to make his international debut soon. The Rajasthan Royals batter earned his first India call-up after a fantastic IPL 2026 campaign where he scored 776 runs in 16 innings at an incredible strike rate of 237.30, including 72 sixes.

Before that, he had already made headlines by playing a key role in India’s Under-19 World Cup triumph, scoring a memorable 175 in the final against England.

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Speaking on Sky Sports, Karthik said Sooryavanshi has continued to raise the bar every time a tougher challenge has come his way.

“Vaibhav is a precocious talent at such a young age. Every time he clears one level, we look for the next challenge. First, he did well in the Under-19 World Cup against smaller teams. Then he did well against major teams like Australia and England in the Under-19 World Cup knockouts.

“Then he came to the IPL 2026 league phase and dominated. Then we thought, let’s see him in big games. In the eliminator, he batted through about 12 overs. If he plays the first 10 to 12 overs, he almost sets the game up for his team. He did exactly that. He took down world-class bowlers like Pat Cummins.”

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Comparison with Bumrah’s unique style

Karthik also highlighted one technical aspect of Sooryavanshi’s batting that he hopes remains untouched as the youngster progresses through his career.

According to the former wicketkeeper, Sooryavanshi’s natural bat swing is one of his biggest strengths and should be preserved rather than altered.

“Every test you can put in front of him, he has passed with flying colours. He is extraordinary. His bat swing is beautiful. Vaibhav is a bit like Jasprit Bumrah, you don’t want to tamper with his natural bowling action and with Vaibhav, he has a great backlift. I hope whoever coaches him from here doesn’t change his bat swing,” said Karthik.

‘Toughest batter to bowl to in IPL 2026’: Karthik

Karthik also revealed how difficult it was for bowlers to find a way past Sooryavanshi during the IPL.

As part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s coaching staff, he recalled the team’s preparations before facing Rajasthan Royals and admitted that even experienced bowlers struggled to contain the youngster.

“At RCB, before our game against RR, we discussed what could be a weakness for this young batter. We felt a perfect yorker or a well-directed bouncer might work. But in Guwahati, nothing worked. Neither Bhuvneshwar nor Hazlewood could get him out, no matter what they tried. Vaibhav is one of the toughest batters to bowl to.

“This IPL, he was the toughest, in my opinion. The margin for error was very small. He stands with a wide base and strong legs. Anything on the offside, he just throws his hands at it. In the powerplay, with only two fielders outside, it is very hard to stop him.”

More than just a power-hitter

While many fans associate Sooryavanshi with six-hitting, Karthik believes the youngster’s game is much more complete than that.

He pointed out that the teenager can rotate strike, absorb pressure and build innings when required, making him a far more rounded batter than many people realise.

“Outside the powerplay, he is smart enough to stick to his strengths. He is not a one-dimensional player. He can take singles and rotate strike, and if you bowl in his zone, he puts you away,” he added.

Sooryavanshi will have Karthik and other veterans singing his praises and the hype around his debut growing, and all eyes on him as he looks to take the next step in what is shaping up to be a remarkable cricket journey.