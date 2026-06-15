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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi involved in heated exchange after India A’s super over loss to Sri Lanka A

Star Indian player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a heated exchange with Sri Lanka players after they defeated India A in super over.Ind

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 15, 2026, 11:43 PM IST

Published On Jun 15, 2026, 11:43 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 15, 2026, 11:43 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A players heated exchange

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A players heated exchange

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and India A’ captain Tilak Varma found themselves at the centre of ugly scenes as tempers flared during and after their dramatic Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka ‘A’ in the tri-series clash at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday.

Controversy erupts as Super over drama overshadows thrilling tie

What started as an exciting match ended in controversy, with debates over whether to play a Super Over. There were disagreements about a key no-ball decision and an apparent altercation involving 15-year-old Sooryavanshi after Sri Lanka ‘A’ won the match.

The match ended in a tie when Sri Lanka A matched India A’s score of 265 on the last ball. However, uncertainty arose about whether fading light would permit a Super Over. Tilak quickly approached the on-field umpires and engaged in lengthy discussions, using animated gestures while arguing that the tie-breaker should go ahead.

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Several India ‘A’ players joined in, and members of the Indian support staff also got involved before officials eventually agreed to proceed with the Super Over.

The drama intensified after Sri Lanka A finished their over. Arshad Khan bowled a waist-high full toss on the last ball without any runs coming in. Players had started to leave the field, and Sooryavanshi was padded up and ready to bat when the umpires declared it a no-ball. This decision led to another heated conversation, with Tilak again seeking clarification from the officials. The India A captain remained in a lengthy discussion, and the delay only raised tensions further.

Sooryavanshi involved in heated exchange as Sri Lanka A seal dramatic win

The situation escalated after the match. Sooryavanshi, who scored five runs from the two balls he faced in the Super Over, looked noticeably frustrated as he walked past the celebrating Sri Lankan players. TV footage seemed to show him making contact with one of the players before being pushed away by others. The young player, who is close to making his senior India debut on the upcoming T20I tour of Ireland, was also seen exchanging words with Sri Lankan players before finally leaving the field.

The controversy overshadowed a thrilling match in which India A made a remarkable recovery earlier in the day. At 143 for seven, India A seemed headed for a low total until Suyansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam put together a vital 104-run partnership for the eighth wicket. However, India ‘A’ later lost 10 runs due to a costly mistake by Vipraj during that partnership, a penalty that ultimately impacted the result.

Sri Lanka A, having let a winning position slip against India A in the series opener, were determined not to make the same mistake. Sadeera Samarawickrama led the chase with an impressive 93, and Arshad Khan’s great final over ensured Sri Lanka A finished level at 265, forcing the game into a Super Over.

This victory pushed Sri Lanka A to the top of the points table and brought them closer to a spot in the final.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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