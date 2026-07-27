Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open with Rohit Sharma? India’s next ODI opening before 2027 World Cup

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s impressive start to international cricket has already sparked discussions about his long-term future in the Indian team. After his outstanding performances against Zimbabwe, former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer believes the teenage opener is ready for an even bigger challenge and should be considered for India’s ODI setup ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Farokh Engineer wants Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India’s ODI team

Engineer believes India should start planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup by giving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an opportunity at the top of the order alongside Rohit Sharma.

According to the former India cricketer, Shubman Gill can strengthen the middle order by batting at No. 4, creating a balanced batting lineup with a left-right opening combination.

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“The ideal situation is Shubman Gill and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Gill is a class player. Gill, I think, is the best batsman in the team now. So, Gill should come at four.”

“Gill is not a guy who lifts the ball. So, a left-right combination would be ideal in ODIs. So, if Rohit is playing, and I think he should be playing, let him open with Sooryavanshi.“

“A batsman like him (Sooryavanshi) is much better at opening because he finds bigger gaps in the field. Virat Kohli can come third. Gill can come fourth and then we’ve got a solid batting line-up.“

The 15-year-old finished as the Player of the Series in India’s 3-0 T20I sweep over Zimbabwe after scoring 151 runs, including two half-centuries.

His fearless strokeplay and ability to adapt to different match situations impressed many former cricketers, with Engineer saying the youngster has already shown enough to earn an ODI opportunity.

‘This is the right time to draft him into the ODI side’

Engineer said he does not believe there is a huge difference between ODI and T20 cricket for a naturally attacking batter like Sooryavanshi.

He feels the teenager’s confidence and aggressive approach can help India make quick starts in the 50-over format as well.

“This is probably the right time to draft Sooryavanshi into India’s ODI side. I don’t know why people distinguish so much between ODI and T20 because for me, a half-volley is a half-volley. He’s been getting runs and he’s got the confidence to open the innings.”

“He’ll win more matches for you than lose you. When he gives a start like that, the other players can have time to consolidate the innings and put on a big score.”

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‘Don’t over-coach him, he’s a genius’: Engineer

Engineer also urged the Indian team management not to interfere too much with Vaibhav’s natural game.

He pointed out that some great batters in world cricket built their careers by trusting their instincts rather than following textbook techniques.

“Anything which is slightly short of length, in Suryavanshi’s curve, is going to go for a six. He learned from his mistakes, he has learned to curb himself. But don’t try to over-coach him. He’s not from the MCC book of manual, which is completely out of date.”

“He’s a genius. Nor was Viv Richards. Viv was the best batsman I’ve ever seen play. But persevere with Sooryavanshi. He’ll be a tremendous asset for India.”