Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals how sticking to his natural game fueled Zimbabwe success

Teenaged Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi termed being named both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series following India’s 3-0 sweep over Zimbabwe here at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday as a ‘dream come true.’

Sooryavanshi shines with bat to end Zimbabwe tour on a high

Sooryavanshi signed off from the tour with a brilliant 81 off 49 balls in the final game to help India post a formidable 192/5 and secure a 35-run victory. “Yes, it’s truly a dream come true moment. Getting my first Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards, I’m very happy,” said Sooryavanshi at the conclusion of the series.

In the tour where he got his first two fifty plus scores in T20Is, Sooryavanshi was visibly delighted. “It felt really good. Our preparation was very good during the two or three days after we arrived in Harare. I also played the Under-19 World Cup here, so I really enjoy playing at this venue. Everyone backed me – the captain, the coaches, everyone – so I’m very happy,” he said.

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Sooryavanshi backs natural game after dream Zimbabwe tour

Known for his ultra-aggressive style at the top of the order, the young left-hander explained that his primary objective was to lay a solid foundation for the team before building a substantial score.

“My game is the same as what I play in T20 cricket. I was just trying to do that for the team. In all three matches, I tried to give the team a good start. If I got a good start, then I wanted to make the innings bigger. That was my only approach. (The shots that I play) are the same ones I practise. I just try to replicate in the match whatever I do in the practice sessions,” he concluded.

With IANS Inputs.