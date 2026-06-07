Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals Virat Kohli’s SPECIAL advice after IPL 2026 final, says ‘It felt like…

For most young cricketers, sharing a dressing room with their idols is a dream. For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, one such dream turned into reality after the IPL 2026 final when he got the opportunity to spend time with Virat Kohli. The Rajasthan Royals youngster has now revealed details of that memorable interaction and the advice he received from one of India’s greatest batters.

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The 15-year-old enjoyed a phenomenal IPL season and was one of the biggest stars of the tournament. Following the final, Kohli took time to personally speak with the young batter, a gesture that quickly caught the attention of cricket fans across the country.

Sooryavanshi recalls dream moment with Kohli

Speaking in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi admitted that meeting Kohli was a special experience because he had been a huge admirer of the former India captain for years.

“To tell you the truth, when Virat bhaiya (brother) put his hand on my shoulder… I used to be an RCB fan before. Actually, I was a very, very big fan of Virat Kohli. So when he put his hand on my shoulder and started talking to me, it actually felt like a dream. The way he spoke, it didn’t even feel like he was actually Virat Kohli,” Sooryavanshi said.

The youngster said the conversation felt natural and friendly, with Kohli making him feel comfortable despite his stature in world cricket.

What advice did Kohli give?

Sooryavanshi also shed light on the guidance he received from Kohli during their interaction. According to the teenager, the RCB star spoke about both his strengths and the areas where he could continue to improve.

“He spoke to me like an elder brother, explaining what I was doing well, what more I could do, what I should focus on, where I should direct my attention, and what I should aim for in the future,” he said.

The interaction left a strong impression on the youngster, who is widely regarded as one of Indian cricket’s brightest prospects.

The story behind Kohli’s signed cap

Apart from the conversation, Sooryavanshi also shared a personal memory involving Kohli’s autograph. The youngster revealed that he treasured a cap signed by the batting superstar and often wore it during the season.

“I wore that cap a lot. When I didn’t have the Orange Cap with me, I would wear that one,”

Vaibhav Suryavanshi – I was an RCB fan before, and a hardcore Virat Kohli fan. When he put his hand on my shoulder and spoke to me, it genuinely felt like a dream. The way he was talking, it didn't even feel like I was speaking to Virat Kohli himself. pic.twitter.com/novZtpVAF6 — KohlisticðŸ”¥ (@Kohlistic18) June 7, 2026

The comment offered a glimpse into how much Kohli’s support and recognition meant to the young batter.

Both stars enjoyed outstanding IPL campaigns

While Sooryavanshi’s rise was one of the biggest stories of IPL 2026, Kohli once again proved his class with another exceptional season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sooryavanshi finished the tournament with a staggering 776 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 237. His incredible performances earned him both the Orange Cap and the Most Valuable Player award.

Kohli, meanwhile, led the scoring charts for RCB with 675 runs and played a crucial role in helping the franchise secure back-to-back IPL titles.

The meeting between the experienced superstar and the teenage sensation may have lasted only a few minutes, but for Sooryavanshi, it is clearly a moment he will remember for a long time.