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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history with India debut, BREAKS Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created history on his India debut against England. The 15-year-old broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record and added another milestone to his remarkable rise.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 04, 2026, 06:54 PM IST

Published On Jul 04, 2026, 06:54 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 04, 2026, 06:54 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stuns cricket world with historic India debut at just 15

India’s newest batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added another remarkable chapter to his fairytale rise after earning his long-awaited international debut in the second T20I against England. The teenage opener, who has been making headlines with his fearless batting over the past few months, reached a landmark that no Indian cricketer had achieved before.

The left-hander was included in India’s playing XI for the second T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester, becoming one of the biggest talking points ahead of the match.

Vaibhav becomes India’s youngest international cricketer

Vaibhav received his maiden India cap from vice-captain Tilak Varma before the start of the match.

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The youngster became India’s 122nd men’s T20I player and, more importantly, the youngest cricketer ever to represent India in international cricket.

Vaibhav made his debut at the age of 15 years and 99 days, breaking the record held by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin was 16 years and 205 days old when he made his international debut against Pakistan in Karachi on November 15, 1989.

Youngster also surpasses Shafali Verma

Vaibhav’s achievement is not limited to men’s cricket alone. He is now the youngest player to represent India across both men’s and women’s international cricket.

The previous overall record belonged to India women’s opener Shafali Verma, who made her international debut at 15 years and 239 days against South Africa in a T20I in September 2019.

Vaibhav has now gone past that mark to become India’s youngest-ever international cricketer.

IPL heroics earned him India call-up

The 15-year-old has enjoyed a sensational rise over the past few months.

Vaibhav, playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, was a revelation for cricket fans worldwide, thanks to his fearless strokeplay and aggressive batting. The youngster smashed 776 runs and became one of the biggest stars of the IPL 2026 season.

His strike-rate of 237.30 was a reflection of his attacking style and made him one of the most exciting young talents in world cricket.

More records followed with India A

Vaibhav carried on his brilliant form even after the IPL. Playing for India A in Sri Lanka, he created yet another historic record during the tri-series final against Sri Lanka A.

The young opener smashed a fifty in just 11 balls to register the fastest fifty recorded in List A cricket.

That innings further strengthened his case for a place in India’s senior squad.

Dream debut completes incredible journey

Ever since joining the Indian squad in Ireland and England, Vaibhav remained one of the most talked-about players despite not featuring in the opening game.

The BCCI had earlier shared videos of his first practice session with the senior team, which quickly went viral on social media as fans eagerly waited to see him in Indian colours.

That wait finally ended in Manchester, where Vaibhav completed another major milestone in his already remarkable career.

The 15-year-old has broken several records in a short span of time and is considered as one of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket.

Now that the international journey has begun, Indian fans would hope the teenage batting sensation continues to blaze a trail and becomes an important cog in the national team for years to come.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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