Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set for separate dressing room on India tour of England

After the successful tour against Afghanistan, team India is all set to play against Ireland and England for the upcoming tour. Performing well in this series will help them to move forward in the future games.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to get separate changing room during England tour

Surely, the eyes will be on young talent and one of the finest batters of all time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who showcased a brilliant batting performance in recent times and gets all the appreciation and recognition. Speaking about his brilliance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the top scorer in the tournament as he scored 776 runs.

According to a report in The Guardian, ahead of the tour against England, there is a big update about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi that he will have to use a separate changing room for safeguarding reasons.

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According to the report, sources said that ICC and ECB rules do not allow players under the age of 16 to use the adult changing rooms. Because of this, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be given separate facilities at every venue. His parents will also travel with him throughout the tournament.

“Sooryavanshi will be permitted in the India dressing room during the game and can attend team talks, with the restriction only applying when he is getting changed before and after each match.”

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shines with 94 off 29 in Tri-series final vs Sri Lanka A

Recently, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was selected for the tri-series between India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Where he showcased an impressive performance for India A and boosted his confidence. In the final match of the Tri-series against Sri Lanka A, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed a defining knock and played an innings of 94 runs off 29 balls. In his knock, he smashed 10 fours and 8 sixes at a strike rate of 324.

This performance gave him full confidence and power to perform brilliantly in the upcoming series against Ireland and England.

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