Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struggles continue as India A star falls for 38 after two lifelines vs Afghanistan A

India A’s young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again showed glimpses of his talent but was left disappointed after failing to turn a promising start into a significant score during the tri-series clash against Afghanistan A in Dambulla on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old opener looked set for his best innings of the tournament after receiving a couple of fortunate escapes early in his knock. However, just when he appeared to be settling in, another opportunity slipped away as he departed for 38.

Early luck goes Vaibhav’s way

It was not the smoothest start for the left-hander, but fortune seemed to be on his side in the opening overs.

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Before opening his account, Sooryavanshi was caught at backward point. Afghanistan A players celebrated, but the third umpire overturned the decision after replays showed the fielder had not completed the catch cleanly, with part of the ball touching the ground.

A few deliveries later, he received another lifeline when a catch was dropped at square leg.

With two chances handed to him inside the powerplay, it looked like the youngster could finally make a big statement in the tournament.

Promising Knock ends too soon

After surviving those scares, Vaibhav began to play with greater freedom. He struck a few attractive boundaries and looked comfortable against both pace and spin.

The youngster moved along nicely and gave India A a solid start at the top of the order. But just as he was starting to get a meaningful innings, his stay was up.

Trying to keep the momentum going, Sooryavanshi was caught in the eighth over after scoring 38 runs from 28 balls. Faridun Daudzai accounted for the wicket as Afghanistan A finally broke through.

It was another innings that promised plenty but ended before the teenager could fully capitalize.

Still waiting for first fifty in List A cricket

Sooryavanshi arrived in Sri Lanka carrying plenty of expectations following his impressive performances in domestic cricket and the IPL. However, his List A journey in India A colours has not gone according to plan so far.

In four appearances for India A, the left-handed opener is yet to register a half-century.

His scores in the tri-series now read 14, 44, 21 and 38. While he has consistently managed to get starts, converting them into a match-defining innings remains the next challenge in his development.

There was disappointment, but there were encouraging signs from his latest outing. Shot selection looked positive and he handled pressure situations better than he had in previous matches.

For a player still only 15 years old the experience of facing different conditions and international quality bowling attacks will be invaluable.

Now India A will hope their young opener can take the next step and turn these promising starts into the big scores that everyone knows that he is capable of producing.